- Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO reported a second-quarter sales decline of 5.7% year-over-year to $1.52 billion, missing the consensus of $1.56 billion.
- Total comparable sales decreased 8% compared to 2Q21.
- The gross margin contracted by 630 bps to 35.2%. The operating income fell by 51.9% Y/Y to $97.51 million, and the margin was 6.4%, down 615 bps.
- Adjusted EPS was $1.09, beating the consensus of $0.95.
- The company invested $62 million during the quarter to repurchase 1.7 million shares.
- Chief Executive Officer Martin Waters commented, "We expect customers will continue to be challenged by inflationary and other financial pressures for the balance of 2022, and we have adjusted our inventory position and cost structure accordingly while allowing for continued investment in growth initiatives,"
- 3Q22 Outlook: VSCO expects net sales to decrease in the high single-digit range compared to 3Q21. It sees an operating income of $10 million to $40 million.
- The company expects EPS of $0.00 to $0.25, vs. a consensus of $0.79.
- FY22 Outlook: Victoria's Secret expects net sales to decrease in the mid to high single-digit range compared to FY21. It sees an adjusted operating income of $525 million to $575 million, or ~8% to 9% of sales.
- Price Action: VSCO shares are trading lower by 7.38% at $35.50 during the post-market session on Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.