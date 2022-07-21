Coinbase Global Poised For Big Sell-Off After Massive Relief Rally: Zhang

Coinbase Global Inc’s COIN stock rallied from Monday through Wednesday and has gained almost 44% over the last five trading days.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said that Coinbase Global traded more than 2.5 times its average volume on Wednesday.

There was a buyer of 5,700 of the August 12 weekly 65-puts at an average price of $5.15 per contract, Zhang mentioned. The trader bets $3.1 million that Coinbase Global will decline by at least 21% by August 12, he added.

COIN Price Action: Shares of Coinbase Global rose by 14.34% to settle at $75.27 on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Coinbase.