Investors Grow Bearish On Barclays After Oil ETN Suspension

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Barclays PLC BCS Monday announced the suspension of the sales and issuance of two exchange-traded notes. The British bank said that the decision was based on capacity constraints and has nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the stock trading at more than six times its average daily put volumes. Puts outpaced calls by nearly 5-to-1, he added.
There were buyers of 4,500 of the April 8 puts for an average price of 32 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Buyers of those puts are betting that the American depository share (ADS) of Barclays will decline below $8 by April expiration, he said.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.