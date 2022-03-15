Investors Grow Bearish On Barclays After Oil ETN Suspension

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Barclays PLC BCS Monday announced the suspension of the sales and issuance of two exchange-traded notes. The British bank said that the decision was based on capacity constraints and has nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine crisis. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the stock trading at more than six times its average daily put volumes. Puts outpaced calls by nearly 5-to-1, he added. There were buyers of 4,500 of the April 8 puts for an average price of 32 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Buyers of those puts are betting that the American depository share (ADS) of Barclays will decline below $8 by April expiration, he said. 5 Stocks You Should Own By The Time You're 50