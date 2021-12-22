Are Investors Betting BlackRock's Fortunes To Reverse In 2022?

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has announced healthy growth in its assets under management (AUM) and its stock has gained 29% year to date.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that BlackRock traded more than 24 times its average daily put volume on Tuesday.

This was largely due to the purchase of a large puts bet. One buyer bought 6,000 contracts of the January 28 weekly with 740/720 put spread at an average price of 65 cents per contract, he added.

BlackRock is a “great proxy for risk assets more generally” and choosing January 28 is “an interesting timeframe” in view of the FOMC meeting scheduled for January 25 and 26.

