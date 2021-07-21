fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.31
358.48
+ 0.09%
DIA
+ 1.83
343.25
+ 0.53%
SPY
+ 1.74
429.32
+ 0.4%
TLT
-2.09
152.09
-1.39%
GLD
-1.18
170.57
-0.69%

Why DraftKing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 21, 2021 9:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are trading higher after the company announced plans to launch DraftKings Marketplace that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions.

Once launched, millions of customers will have the ability to seamlessly buy, sell and trade digital collectibles across sports, entertainment and culture using their existing DraftKings account, said in the company's press release.

DraftKings also announced it will be the exclusive distributor of NFT content from NFT platform Autograph, which leverages official licensing of prominent athletes and celebrities to provide a wide array of digital collectibles.

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business.

DraftKing's stock was trading about 2.8% higher at $47.12 per share on Wednesday at the tim eof publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.38 and a 52-week low of $30.51.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

DraftKings Is Testing A Critical Support Level: Will It Boom Or Bust?

Draftkings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares traded higher Monday as retail traders were able to push the stock higher. There looks to be no evident company news to explain the rise in price, but shares were trending on social media sites throughout the day such as StockTwits. read more

Cathie Wood's Updated Market Outlook: What Investors Need To Know

Cathie Wood, founder, chief investment officer and CEO of Ark Invest, held a webinar Tuesday, in which she provided an updated outlook on financial markets.  CNBC's Becky Quick provided insights Wednesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Key Takeaways:  read more

PreMarket Prep Recap: The 4 Stocks Dennis Dick Bought Yesterday

On Wednesday’s PreMarket Prep, co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick discussed the bullish chart setups in several tech stocks.  read more

Tesla And Biogen Lead The SPY Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as investors await an outcome from this week's Fed meeting. read more