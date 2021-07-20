Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher after the company, along with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), announced eligible UnitedHealthcare members will be able to access thousands of live and on-demand classes via the Peloton App for up to 12 months at no additional cost.

Nearly 4 million UnitedHealthcare commercial members will have the option to access Peloton's fitness classes via the Peloton App, giving people enrolled in qualified fully insured employer-sponsored plans a 12-month subscription to a Peloton Digital Membership or a four-month waiver for a Peloton All-Access Membership at no additional cost, said in the company's press release.

"Expanding access to Peloton's industry-leading health and wellness community builds upon our commitment to developing digital health resources and consumer-centric benefits to help people live healthier lives," said Philip Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual.

Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform.

Peloton's stock was trading about 6.4% higher at $126 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $59.68.