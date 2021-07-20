fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byRandy Elias
July 20, 2021 7:41 am
Shares of crypto-related stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are all trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin is trading lower by 5.3% at around $29,645 Tuesday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets.

Marathon's stock was trading about 2.5% lower at $21.79 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.91.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies.

Riot's stock was trading about 1.4% lower at $25.60 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $2.06.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide.

MicroStrategy's stock was trading about 2.5% lower at $486 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,315 and a 52-week low of $115.87.

