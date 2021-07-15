Why Carnival And Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Traded Lower Today

Shares of cruise stocks, including Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH), traded lower on Thursday amid a rise in the number of new US COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, which has clouded travel and cruise outlook.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic.

Carnival has a 52-week high of $31.52 and a 52-week low of $12.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week high of $34.48 and a 52-week low of $12.56.