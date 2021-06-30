fbpx
QQQ
-0.35
355.34
-0.1%
DIA
+ 1.45
341.41
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 0.50
427.20
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 1.06
142.65
+ 0.74%
GLD
+ 0.23
164.61
+ 0.14%

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 30, 2021 9:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of crypto-related stocks Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading lower by around 3% amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin is trading lower by 1.7% at around $34,600 Wednesday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading lower by 1.6% amid a decrease in the price of  read more

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Again Today

Shares of several crypto-related companies, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading lower by 6% and 4.2%, respectively, after the China Central read more

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading lower by 2% and 1.5% Friday morning amid a decrease in the price o read more

Why Are Bitcoin-Related Stocks Trading Lower Today?

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading lower by 9.3% and 9.7%, respectively, as Bitcoin falls after U.S.  read more