fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.44
347.13
+ 0.13%
DIA
-0.19
339.64
-0.06%
SPY
+ 0.36
422.75
+ 0.09%
TLT
-0.50
144.14
-0.35%
GLD
+ 0.68
165.57
+ 0.41%

Why FuelCell Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 23, 2021 12:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why FuelCell Shares Are Moving Today

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were trading lower by 1.3% at $9.22 Wednesday in sympathy with clean energy manufacturing peer Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) after Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $69 to $31.

Barclays analyst Moses Sutton also maintained Plug Power Wednesday with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $24 to $27.

FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

According to FuelCell, its systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Plug Power Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower by 3.3% at $30.81 Monday afternoon in sympathy with FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) after Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer mai read more

Why FuelCell Energy Shares Are Trading Lower Today

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading lower by 5% at $10.05 Monday morning after Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $13.50 to $9. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom, Clover Health Or Plug Power?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Ford, Apple, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more