Why Roblox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) shares are trading lower by 8.4% at $82.30 as May metrics showed a daily active user decline from April.

Roblox is an online entertainment platform, where users can interact with each other to explore and develop immersive, user-generated and 3D experiences. The platform offers a wide range of online games for kids, teens and adults.

The company announced Tuesday that daily active users were 43 million, up 28% from May of last year and down 1% from 43.3 million in April 2021.

Roblox also shared the following May metrics: