Why Plug Power Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
June 14, 2021 12:10 pm
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are trading lower by 3.3% at $30.81 Monday afternoon in sympathy with FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) after Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on FuelCell and lowered the price target from $13.50 to $9.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $4.83.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

