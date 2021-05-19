Are Home Depot And Lowe's Amazon-Proof?

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) traded lower Wednesday after both of the home improvement retailers reported better-than-expected financial results.

Home Depot Earnings: Home Depot reported first-quarter earnings of $3.86 per share, which beat the estimate of $3.07, and reported quarterly revenue of $37.5 billion, which beat the estimate of $34.89 billion.

“Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start as we continue to build on the momentum from our strategic investments and effectively manage the unprecedented demand for home improvement projects,” said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO of Home Depot.

Lowe's Earnings: Lowe's reported first-quarter earnings of $3.21 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.54, and reported quarterly revenue of $24.4 billion, which beat the estimate of $23.35 billion.

"Our outstanding performance continued this quarter, as we delivered strong sales growth and operating margin expansion. We delivered over 30% growth in Pro, over 18% growth in all 15 U.S. regions and growth in Canada that outpaced the U.S.," said Marvin Ellison, president and CEO of Lowe's.

Sharma Comments: Rahul Sharma, founder and managing director of Neev Capital, told Benzinga that Home Depot and Lowe's are the only two major players in the large home improvement market and this gives the pair cost advantages.

But big story is how strong DIY duopoly is. $230bn+ in sales & comping 20%+. Absolutely hoovering share even in ‘grand re-opening’ $LOW $HD $XRT https://t.co/PoeEtHPy3H — Rahul Sharma (@Retail_Guru) May 19, 2021

"Housing is in the sweet spot," Sharma said, adding that the industry is relatively "Amazon-proof."

The two companies' growth prospects benefited when they were deemed essential and allowed to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that the two companies made the most of the opportunity.

Sharma noted Home Depot and Lowe's became significant beneficiaries of rising housing prices coupled with people being forced to spend much more time at home.

"Overall, I think these gains are more sticky than most believed," Sharma mentioned.

Both companies were able to invest in service and digital offerings while building margins, which added to the retailers' market dominance, he said.

Sharma told Benzinga if Home Depot meets its forecasts for the remainder of 2021, the company will reap massive market share gains compared to the rest of retail.

People thought Home Depot had "peaked at $150, then $200 and here we are north of $300," Sharma said.

Price Action: Home Depot closed down 0.7% at $314.45 and Lowe's was down 1.05% at $190.72.

(Photo courtesy of Home Depot.)