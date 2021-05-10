fbpx
QQQ
-6.18
340.27
-1.85%
DIA
+ 2.24
345.59
+ 0.64%
SPY
-0.91
422.94
-0.22%
TLT
-1.28
140.51
-0.92%
GLD
+ 0.50
171.09
+ 0.29%

What Is Going On With Workhorse, Plug Power And FuelCell?

byHenry Khederian
May 10, 2021 1:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading lower by 13.7% at $8.32 Monday after the company reported a first-quarter net loss and lower-than-expected sales, while also lowering its 2021 production target.

In all, Workhorse reported quarterly sales of $521 thousand, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

Where Will Workhorse Stock Go Following Q1 Earnings?

Shares of EV-related stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), are trading lower by 10.5% and 10.3%, respectively, in sympathy with shares of Workhorse.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

2 Energy Stocks To Watch In Coming Weeks: Plug Power, Fuel Cell Technical Levels

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Fuel Cell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) are two energy stocks that saw share price  read more

FuelCell Energy Stock Loses Power On Q1 Results: Technical Levels To Watch

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were trading lower Tuesday in the wake of a worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings report.  read more

Mid-Day Market Update: Tuesday's Top Shorted Stocks

Great Things May Be Coming At Plug Power...But It Better Happen Soon