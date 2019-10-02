Qudian, HYG And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 2
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said that Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) had a huge call options volume on Tuesday. He thinks it's going higher.
Tim Seymour wants to buy Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) because it makes money in the media space.
Karen Finerman said she is always looking for ways to hedge her portfolio. She thinks a short position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSE: HYG) is one of them.
Dan Nathan is a seller of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH). He would sell any rally in the name.
