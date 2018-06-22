The following stock has been highlighted by VantagePoint Software, an artificial intelligence platform that provides market forecasts 1-3 days in advance.

2018 has not been kind to Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB). Shares of the personal care conglomerate have fallen 16 percent year-to-date, and the pressure seems to be mounting.

Morgan Stanley initiated the stock at Underperform Thursday morning and announced a $94 price target, saying an increasingly competitive environment will continue to weigh on the stock.

Each of the 3-month, 1-day charts below forecasts impending downside for the stock. The blue line represents a predicted moving average, the black line represents a 10-day moving average, and the red-green bar at the bottom of the chart is a neural index that predicts whether the stock will close higher or lower in the next two days.

A crossover of those two lines represents a change in trend. An uptrend is shown by the blue line crossing above the black line, and a downtrend is shown by the black line crossing above the blue line.

Friday's Forecast

According to VantagePoint, KMB is expected to trade between $99.57-$104.45 on Friday (as shown by the grey candle on the chart). The predicted moving average (blue line) has stayed below the simple moving average (black line) for the last seven trading days, indicating the stock has mostly been weak. The predicted range for Friday forecasts continued weakness through the end of the week.

Monday's Forecast

The 48-hour predicted moving average shows that the weakness is likely to continue through Monday. We know this because the black line is above the blue line and the neural index at the bottom of the chart has shifted to red. The fact that weakness is projected for Monday also serves as a stronger confirmation for Friday's weakness.

KMB closed down 1.49 percent on Thursday

