Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley To Kimberly-Clark Investors: These Headwinds Are Too Notable To Ignore

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2018 2:58pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley To Kimberly-Clark Investors: These Headwinds Are Too Notable To Ignore
Related KMB
Kellogg Discontinues Operations In Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 'Absolutely Unconstitutional,' Says Maduro
10 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2018
Investor take refuge in consumer staples stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Personal care giant Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB), the parent company behind brands like Kleenex and Huggies disposable diapers, faces fundamental pressures that will grow over the years, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Dara Mohsenian initiated coverage of Kimberly Clark's stock with an Underweight rating and $94 price target.

The Thesis

Kimberly Clark's multiple headwinds include a growing competitive environment especially in the large diaper category, a "refocused" rival in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), retailers pushing their own private labels and competition in China where Kimberly Clark has a presence.

These headwinds are confirmed by Euromonitor, whose data shows the company's market share in all of its product categories have been declining at an accelerating rate since 2013, the analyst said.

The company's pressure points could result in the company's longer-term financial metrics falling short of expectations. Organic top line growth beyond fiscal 2018, for example, could come in at just 1-1.5 percent versus management's own 3-5 percent long-term target and a 2.25 percent consensus estimate through fiscal 2020.

There's not only risk to Kimberly-Clark missing its fiscal 2018 EPS guidance, but the company could see 4-5 percent of potential EPS downside versus consensus estimates throughout at least the next three years.

Price Action

Shares of Kimberly Clark were down about 1.6 percent at $99.98 Thursday afternoon.

Related Links:

Kimberly Clark Catches A Downgrade Ahead Of A 'Double Hazard'

Next Year Will Be Weak For Kimberly Clark; Analyst Says Buy The Stock Anyway

Latest Ratings for KMB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnUnderweight
Apr 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell
Apr 2018JP MorganMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KMB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: China Dara Mohsenian Huggies KleenexAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMB + PG)

Consumer Staples Don't 'Have To Come Back'
Consider This Dow ETF In June
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Procter & Gamble, Citigroup, Fitbit And More
Giving Consumer Staples ETFs Another Chance
Barron's Picks And Pans: Bitcoin, Bogle, Lowe's, Procter & Gamble And More
Kellogg Discontinues Operations In Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 'Absolutely Unconstitutional,' Says Maduro
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KMB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.