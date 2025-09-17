Meta Connect Preview: How To Watch Mark Zuckerberg Speech, What's Next For AI, Smart Glasses & Metaverse

Technology giant Meta Platforms META will lay out new products and plans for its ambitions in artificial intelligence, smart glasses and the metaverse during the company's Meta Connect 2025 event.

Here's a look at how to watch the event and what to expect.

How to Watch Meta Connect 2025

Several reports on products that Meta will launch at the 2025 event have been coming ahead of the highly anticipated event.

Meta Connect 2025 takes place on Wednesday and Thursday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will give a keynote at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The keynote can be watched on Meta's Facebook page and also within Meta Horizon on VR headsets.

"Join Mark Zuckerberg as he shares the latest on AI glasses and lays out Meta's vision for artificial intelligence and the metaverse," Meta's website says.

On Thursday, Meta will host its Developer Keynote at 1 p.m. ET.

What to Expect at Meta Connect 2025

According to Meta, the event will lay out the company's future in AI and the metaverse.

Viewers of the event can expect updates on smart glasses, according to reports. Meta is expected to show off new consumer smart glasses with a display.

The glasses could be part of Meta's partnership with EssilorLuxottica ESLOY, the owner of Ray-Ban and Oakley.

Meta is also expected to show off a wristband with gesture controls, which could put the company into new wearable categories alongside its plans for smart glasses.

According to Meta's website, the company is "creating the future of human connection" and will highlight this at the event.

Meta has put a larger emphasis on artificial intelligence in recent years and launched Meta Superintelligence Labs in June of this year. Investors could get more details on Meta Superintelligence Labs and its early progress in creating new growth verticals for the tech giant.

Last year's Meta Connect saw the company highlight its more affordable Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset, show off prototypes of the Orion smart glasses and highlight expansion into AI opportunities.

"We are getting closer to achieving the dream of Reality Labs," Zuckerberg said at last year's event.

The Reality Labs division of Meta has experienced sharp losses in recent years and also undergone job cuts. More highlights on how the division will grow revenue and turn profitable could be key highlights from this year's event.

Meta Stock Reaction

Meta stock trades at $775.67 at the time of writing, down 0.4% Wednesday. Shares have traded between $479.80 and $796.25 over the last 52 weeks, with shares up 29.4% year-to-date in 2025.

On the day of last year's Meta Connect, the stock traded between $563.72 and $576.88. The next day, shares opened at $575.73 before closing the day down at $567.84.

Meta’s stock price fell after the Meta Connect 2024 event, but has since traded higher, with shares now up 34.5% since last year's event.

Photo: Shutterstock