Robinhood Q2 Preview: Will Crypto Surge Lift Results, Shares?

Trading platform company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD could highlight the growth of customers and cryptocurrency trading volume when the company reports second-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Here are the earnings estimates and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Robinhood to report second-quarter revenue of $899 million, up from $682 million in last year's second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Robinhood to report second-quarter earnings per share of 30 cents, up from 21 cents per share in last year's second quarter.

Key Items to Watch: Analysts have been raising their price targets for Robinhood stock ahead of the quarterly results.

The company has been reporting strong monthly figures in recent reports. In the May update, the company reported that crypto trading volume was $8.6 billion in April and $11.7 billion in May. Compare that to $7.1 billion in May of the previous year and you can see how strong this quarter's crypto revenue may be.

Robinhood's first-quarter cryptocurrency revenue was up 100% year-over-year. With Bitcoin BTC/USD hitting all-time highs in the quarter and Ethereum ETH/USD gaining momentum, it's quite possible that Robinhood reports a great figure for crypto trading volume and crypto-related revenue.

Also, keep in mind that Robinhood closed its acquisition of Bitstamp on June 2, which means part of those operations will hit the quarterly results for the first time. Bitstamp has over 500,000 funded accounts.

The latest report also showed that Robinhood's funded customers were 25.9 million at the end of May. That would be up from 25.8 million at the end of the first quarter. Total platform assets were up 89% year-over-year in May at $255 billion.

Robinhood stock is already up over 100% year-to-date so expectations are likely high for the quarterly results and guidance. The recent report indicates that all company metrics are seeing growth, including customer accounts, assets and trading volume.

Other key areas investors will be watching include momentum for the company's prediction markets and its Robinhood Gold memberships and cards.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood stock closed down 3.23% to $103.32 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $13.98 to $113.44. Robinhood stock is up more than 162% year-to-date in 2025.

Photo: dennizn via Shutterstock