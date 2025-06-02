Shanghai-based NIO Inc. NIO will likely provide a glimpse at the electric vehicle sector and new car brands when it releases its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday before the market opens.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect first-quarter revenue of $1.73 billion—up from $1.37 billion in last year's first quarter.

According to Benzinga Pro, NIO missed analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and six of the last seven quarters overall,

Analysts also anticipate a loss of 37 cents per share, compared to a loss of 33 cents per share in last year's first quarter, as reported by GuruFocus. The company has beaten analyst earnings per share in four of the last six quarters overall.

Guidance from the company calls for revenue to be in a range of $1.694 billion to $1.762 billion.

Read Also: Gary Black Says Price War By BYD Threatens Tesla — Dismisses Elon Musk’s Comeback As ‘Non-Event’

Key Items to Watch: NIO delivered 89,225 vehicles year-to-date, a figure that is up 34.7% from last year.

For May, the EV company reported:

I23,231 vehicles delivered, up 13.1% year-over-year.

13,270 Nio brand deliveries,

6,281 ONVO deliveries

3,680 FIREFLY deliveries.

In April, the company reported 23,900 deliveries, which is up 53% compared to last year. ONVO deliveries were 4,400, and FIREFLY had begun the initial deliveries.

ONVO and FIREFLY, the company's family-oriented and smaller high-end vehicles, respectively, are contributing to its strong delivery growth.

These new brands allow Nio to target more consumers and come after the company led the way as the top electric vehicle company in China for vehicles priced over RMB300,000.

ONVO brand, targeting the mainstream mass market, will concentrate on increasing its sales volume and enriching its product portfolio. Firefly's model will be officially launched and begin deliveries in April, serving as a key driver for our future international expansion," Nio CEO William Bin Li said after fourth-quarter results.

With deliveries already reported for April and May, investors and analysts will likely focus on the company’s guidance for the rest of the fiscal year and any commentary on tariffs.

Chinese stocks like Nio have been highly volatile due to tariffs placed on imports into the U.S. A recent pause to higher tariffs on Chinese imports has helped boost Chinese stocks temporarily.

NIO Price Action: Nio stock was down 0.71% to $3.52 at last check on Monday, compared to a 52-week trading range of $3.02 to $7.71. It is down 23.2% year-to-date in 2025.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock