China's NIO Clocks 13% Deliveries Growth In May, Tesla Lags

NIO Inc. NIO, often dubbed China’s Tesla, announced its May 2025 delivery results on Monday.

NIO delivered 23,231 vehicles in May 2025, an increase of 13.1% year-over-year. The company’s newer brands, ONVO and FIREFLY, played a significant role in this growth.

The deliveries comprised 13,270 vehicles from the company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 6,281 vehicles from the company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 3,680 vehicles from the company’s small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY.

Year-to-date, NIO has delivered a total of 89,225 vehicles in 2025, marking a 34.7% increase year-over-year, the company said in a press release.

As of May 31, 2025, cumulative deliveries for the company have reached 760,789 vehicles.

Tesla Inc. TSLA experienced a decline in sales in China compared to rivals like NIO, Xpeng Inc. XPEV, Li Auto Inc. LI, and BYD Co., which posted strong growth in May.

NIO stock is down over 22% and 34% in the last 12 months. It grappled with challenges in achieving full-year profitability, primarily due to high research and development expenses and significant operational costs.

Trump administration’s tariff policies posed additional headwinds.

On May 12, Beijing and Washington agreed to lower tariffs on each other’s products, temporarily offering relief to the stock market. The deal reduced U.S. levies of 145% on most Chinese imports to 30%, while China’s 125% duties on U.S. goods will drop to 10% for 90 days.

Price Actions: NIO stock is trading higher by 1.98% to $3.61 premarket at last check Monday.

