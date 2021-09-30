fbpx

Why Low Tesla Inventory Levels Could Point To An Impressive Q3 Delivery Number

Benzinga EV Insights
September 30, 2021 4:33 pm
In the next few days, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will share vehicle delivery numbers from the third quarter of 2021, encompassing worldwide deliveries from July through September.

The last few quarters have been record-setting ones, with Tesla delivering over 200,000 vehicles for the first time ever in the second quarter despite ongoing supply chain and chip shortage issues.

And while most people custom order their new Tesla, currently with delivery estimates out as far as June 2022, the company does also offer some vehicles from an available inventory. 

Tesla offers a selection of its inventory on its website, but it selectively shows vehicles that are closer to your current location. Another website, called EV-CPO, will allow you to browse all new or used Tesla vehicles currently available in inventory.

A quick search of this website shows that of new inventory vehicles, there are no Model S vehicles available, no Model Xs available (none of have been produced yet in 2021), one Model Y available and about 50 Model 3s available nationwide in the US. 

With CEO Elon Musk saying this will be Tesla's most intense delivery week ever, the long wait times on new orders and a lack of available vehicles in inventory, all signs are pointing to Tesla having another record setting quarter of deliveries. This is even as Tesla continues to navigate supply chain issues, mainly blaming Renesas and Bosch.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

