11 Technical Levels Discussed On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2017 9:37am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has major support at the $104-$105 area. This morning the pre-market low is $105.60.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) hit an Oct. 25 high of $28.57 and an Oct. 24 high of $28.94. Both those numbers will serve as resistance today.
  • Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) hit a May 2014 high of $58.04, which is serving as resistance. Tuesday's $52.63 is serving as support.
  • Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN) popped to $185 and has three highs in the last four sessions from $181.08-$181.79. There's major support at $175.
  • Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE: APO) has a high of the move of $32.85 from Oct. 24. The March 2014 high of $33.68 is also resistance.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) so far hasn't bounced off the pre-market lows. Longer-term support is at $7.40 from Feb. 2016.
  • American Airlines Group inc (NYSE: AAL) has major support at the $46.75 area.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has huge resistance $12.40-12.50.
  • Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) hit a high of $31.20 on Tuesday; $31.28 is the Oct. 19 high.
  • Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) the all-time high is $46.90.
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) has major support from $33.33-33.54; it also has made five consecutive lows.
Watch the full show below.

