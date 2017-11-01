11 Technical Levels Discussed On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has major support at the $104-$105 area. This morning the pre-market low is $105.60.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) hit an Oct. 25 high of $28.57 and an Oct. 24 high of $28.94. Both those numbers will serve as resistance today.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) hit a May 2014 high of $58.04, which is serving as resistance. Tuesday's $52.63 is serving as support.
- Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN) popped to $185 and has three highs in the last four sessions from $181.08-$181.79. There's major support at $175.
- Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE: APO) has a high of the move of $32.85 from Oct. 24. The March 2014 high of $33.68 is also resistance.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) so far hasn't bounced off the pre-market lows. Longer-term support is at $7.40 from Feb. 2016.
- American Airlines Group inc (NYSE: AAL) has major support at the $46.75 area.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has huge resistance $12.40-12.50.
- Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) hit a high of $31.20 on Tuesday; $31.28 is the Oct. 19 high.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) the all-time high is $46.90.
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) has major support from $33.33-33.54; it also has made five consecutive lows.
