Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced Tuesday that it has reworked key railcar investment structures with partner Napier Park, a move the company expects will materially boost 2025 earnings and simplify ownership across portions of its leasing portfolio.

The transactions were closed on December 30, 2025. Trinity expects the restructuring to add approximately $1.50 to 2025 EPS and has raised its full-year EPS forecast to $3.05 to $3.20.

Before the deal, Trinity held minority stakes in multiple railcar investment entities that were part of a large combined fleet. Under the new structure, Napier Park took 99.8% of Triumph’s immediate parent, while Trinity took full control of RIV 2013 and its subsidiary TRP 2021. Trinity retained a 0.2% interest in the Triumph holding entity.

Tribute remains under the existing TRIP Holdings joint-venture arrangement, with ownership unchanged between the partners. Trinity and Napier Park also noted the fleets involved carry debt with below-market rates and expected repayment timelines in 2027.

Trinity preliminarily expects a non-cash pre-tax gain of about $190 million in the fourth quarter tied to the sale of its equity interest in the Triumph holding entity. Management framed the gain as a signal that the leasing fleet’s market value exceeds its book value.

Chief Financial Officer Eric Marchetto commented, “This transaction demonstrates the strength of our investor partnerships and that railcars are ideal investable assets for private capital. Napier Park began investing with Trinity in 2013 and is our longest-standing RIV partner. During this time, they have contributed $850 million in equity and have grown their invested fleet to 33,000 railcars.”

TRN Price Action: Trinity shares were up 6.25% at $28.24 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

