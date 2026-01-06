Joby Aviation Preps For Air Taxi Pilot Training and CES 2026

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) announced a leap toward commercializing urban air mobility as it kicks off 2026 by prepping for pilot training and CES 2026.

The company announced Tuesday that it is preparing to install the first of two high-tech CAE flight simulators at its pilot training facility in Marina, California.

The flight simulator installation marks a milestone in Joby's mission to build a pipeline of certified pilots for its all-electric air taxi service, ensuring the company can scale rapidly upon regulatory approval.

The Marina facility, which recently underwent a massive expansion to double its production capacity, now serves as a central hub for manufacturing, testing and training.

By integrating Level 7 and Level C simulators developed in partnership with CAE, Joby streamlined the transition for commercial pilots to earn powered-lift type ratings.

The move aligns with Joby's broader strategy of vertical integration, ensuring that every aspect of the service—from the flight deck hardware to the human element—is managed in-house to maintain the highest safety standards.

Investors are closely tracking the company's momentum, particularly as Joby plans to double its total manufacturing capacity by 2027 to support its global air taxi push. Joby stock has climbed more than 50% over the past six months, according to Benzinga Pro.

Joby at CES 2026

The spotlight shifts to Las Vegas this week as the tech world gathers for CES 2026.

Joby Aviation CEO JoeBen Bevirt is scheduled to speak at CES 2026 on Wednesday, where he will likely discuss the intersection of physical AI and software-defined mobility.

With commercial launches targeted for late 2026, the progress at the pilot training facility and a high-profile presence at CES signal that Joby's urban air taxis are moving from a dream into a tangible reality.

