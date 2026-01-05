Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks on the background of the flag of Venezuela. Oil and gas industry. The concept of oil fields and oil companies.
January 5, 2026 9:55 AM 2 min read

Biggest Surprise Of 2026 So Far? Oil Stocks

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
The biggest surprise of 2026, so far, is not a tech breakthrough or a shift in interest rates—it is the sudden, explosive revival of the oil sector following the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

Energy stocks ended 2025 as a beaten-down industry plagued by a global supply glut and the steepest annual price declines since the pandemic. Today, they’re reinvigorated after President Donald Trump pledged to “unlock” Venezuela’s vast oil reserves—the world’s largest.

Geopolitical Shockwaves In Venezuela

Some analysts warn that a sudden influx of Venezuelan crude could further suppress oil prices long-term. 

Goldman Sachs analyst Daan Struyven cautioned that a successful revitalization of Venezuela's oil sector would create significant downward pressure on prices, according to CNBC. 

Goldman estimated a $4-per-barrel downside to 2030 oil prices if Venezuelan output reached 2 million barrels per day.

However, investors are focused on the massive infrastructure rebuilding play and the strategic access now available to U.S. oil companies.

Monday's Market Action

The energy sector, which Trump courted during his 2024 election campaign, saw broad-based gains in Monday's early trading. 

Leading the charge were companies with a direct history or existing presence in the region, along with the service giants required for the massive rebuilding task.

  • Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX): Up over 6% in early trading. As the only major U.S. firm to maintain a continuous presence in Venezuela under the previous regime, Chevron is viewed as the “first mover” in immediate production expansion.
  • Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP): Both are seeing significant gains amid speculation about the return of assets expropriated decades ago.
  • Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL): Trending sharply higher on expectations of billions in new service contracts to repair Venezuela's crumbling oil port and refineries.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) and Shell Plc (NYSE:SHEL) are both trending red despite Trump's policies that shift the energy focus toward deregulation and an aggressive U.S.-backed energy security agenda.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) is up over 5.6% at last check.

Photo: Shutterstock

