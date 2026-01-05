What To Expect At CES 2026: Nvidia, AMD, Joby, Archer, D-Wave And More

One of the biggest tech industry events of the year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, kicks off in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon. This year's event will highlight physical AI and AI at the edge with agents and robots that can see, touch and act in the real world.

Trends at CES 2026

AI Everywhere (On-Device & Agentic): The focus has moved off the cloud and to physical AI. Devices now feature agentic AI — assistants that proactively complete tasks such as booking travel or managing household energy.

The “Zero Labor Home”: Led by LG's CLOiD robot and Samsung's AI Living vision, there is a massive push toward robotics that handle actual chores — laundry, food prep and cleaning — rather than just “smart” monitoring.

Quantum Technology: For the first time, CES has dedicated a major spotlight to quantum. The CES Foundry was launched to showcase how quantum computing is transitioning from theoretical research to practical applications in cryptography, material science and AI processing.

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) and Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) will each have a booth at CES 2026.

Software-Defined Mobility: The automotive section in West Hall focuses on cars as software platforms. Key highlights include the pre-production reveal of the Sony-Honda Afeela 1 and advancements in air taxis.

Air taxi companies Archer Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) and Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) will be presenting at CES 2026.

Notable Speakers

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote address at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, and more than 20 demos are expected from the company throughout the week. Investors will be watching for updates on Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs, including possible successors to the Blackwell chip and new AI applications in robotics and real-world simulations.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su will also speak on Monday, likely focusing on the hardware powering the next generation of AI PCs.

(NASDAQ:AMD) CEO will also speak on Monday, likely focusing on the hardware powering the next generation of AI PCs. Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CEO Joe Creed will deliver a keynote on how heavy industry is using AI and autonomy for sustainable construction.

The event goes through Jan. 9.

