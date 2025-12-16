Netflix Turns On The Mic With iHeart's Podcast Deal

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded near flat on Tuesday, while iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) climbed after announcing a major content partnership.

The companies unveiled an exclusive video podcasting deal that brings top iHeartPodcasts to Netflix.

The agreement covers more than 15 original iHeartPodcasts.

Also Read: Eric Jackson To Head Crypto Treasury — SRX Health Stock Soars

Netflix will stream new video episodes exclusively. Select past episodes will also appear on the platform.

New video podcasts debut in early 2026 in the United States.

Expansion Plans

The companies plan to roll out the content in additional markets later. iHeartMedia retains all audio-only distribution rights.

The shows will remain available on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms. The partnership adds a visual layer to existing audio hits.

The roster includes "The Breakfast Club" and "My Favorite Murder." Comedy fans will see "Dear Chelsea" with Chelsea Handler.

"This Is Important" features stars from the series "Workaholics." Music and culture shows like "Joe and Jada" also join the lineup.

iHeartMedia extends its podcast brands into video distribution. The company gains exposure to Netflix's global subscriber base. Executives see opportunities to reach first-time viewers. The strategy supports podcast audience growth and monetization.

Bob Pittman, chief executive of iHeartMedia, highlighted industry momentum.

"Audio podcasting has been the fastest-growing medium over the past 20 years," Pittman said.

He emphasized deeper fan connections through video.

Netflix Perspective

Lauren Smith, Netflix vice president of content licensing, praised the variety. "With this partnership we are incredibly excited to offer our members such unmatched variety," Smith said. She pointed to true crime, comedy, and cultural conversations.

Price Action: iHeartMedia shares were up 3.97% at $4.58 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. NFLX was up 0.91%.

Read Next:

Photo by marekfromrzeszow via Shutterstock