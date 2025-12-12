Trump Just Reignited Weed Stocks — And Tilray's Vape Is Leading The Revival

Cannabis stocks haven't moved like this in years, and it took a rare one-two punch to jolt the sector back to life: a Washington Post scoop hinting that President Donald Trump wants to reclassify marijuana into Schedule III — and a Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) vape launch so successful it broke the internal math of the company's own product mix.

Track TLRY stock here.

For an industry that's spent half a decade stuck in existential purgatory, this is what a revival looks like.

Read Also: Tilray, Canopy And Other Weed Stocks Are Rallying In Friday Pre-Market— What’s Going On?

Tilray Finds Its First True Breakout Product

Tilray's premarket rocket — up nearly 30% — wasn't just policy spillover. The company's Amped Live Resin Diamond Sauce vape has quietly become the first major cannabis SKU to generate more incremental revenue than Tilray made selling flower across an entire Canadian province.

In a sector known for overpromising and underdelivering, this is a genuine outlier: a product hype cycle supported by actual demand. Post–reverse split, Tilray has spent months trying to prove it’s more than a restructuring story.

One blockbuster vape did what six quarters of diversification couldn't.

Trump Hands The Sector Its Biggest Tailwind Since 2018

Then came the political accelerant.

Trump's reported plan to push marijuana into Schedule III — the same category as common prescription drugs — instantly reset the risk profile for the entire sector. Banking gets easier. Taxes ease. Pharma channels open.

And suddenly, Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) , SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) , AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS) and the rest of the weed-stock diaspora were ripping 15% to 30% in unison, with CGC leading Canadian names on sheer policy torque.

A Rally With Real Drivers, Not Retail Dreams

TLRY’s move isn't the meme-era sugar high. Tilray finally has a product hit.

Trump just handed the industry its biggest regulatory unlock in years. And for once, cannabis stocks aren't hallucinating the rally — they're earning it.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock