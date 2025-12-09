Tilray Stock Surges Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares staged a sharp recovery Tuesday afternoon, jumping 12.36% to $8.09 at the market close. Here’s what investors need to know.

Tilray Brands shares are powering higher. What’s behind TLRY gains?

What To Know: This double-digit surge provides a reprieve for investors after a punishing trailing month during which the stock shed nearly 40% of its value following the company's execution of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on Dec. 2.

While the consolidation was intended to optimize capital structure and attract institutional capital, the resulting price action serves as a case study in the complex volatility mechanics that accompany share consolidations.

The extreme variance in Tilray's recent trading, sliding immediately post-split before Tuesday's sharp rebound, is driven primarily by the drastic contraction of the company's float. By consolidating approximately 1.16 billion shares into roughly 116 million, Tilray significantly reduced the supply of tradable shares.

In this tighter liquidity environment, market depth thins out, potentially causing bid-ask spreads to widen. Consequently, relatively standard order volumes that previously had little impact can now drive exaggerated price swings, creating erratic chart action.

Furthermore, reverse splits often introduce a psychological paradox that fuels volatility. They are frequently viewed as distress signals, attracting aggressive short sellers. However, the reduced float creates a structural trap. If sentiment shifts even slightly, as seen on Tuesday, the scarcity of available shares makes it difficult for bears to cover their positions quickly.

This dynamic can trigger a volatility feedback loop, or short squeeze, forcing prices rapidly higher as the market struggles to discover a stable equilibrium for the new share structure.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reinforcing this volatile backdrop, Benzinga Edge data assigns Tilray a Momentum score of 69.13, highlighting the intensity of the recent price action despite negative trends across short-, medium- and long-term horizons.

From a technical perspective, Tilray is currently trading approximately 38% below its 50-day moving average of $13.01, suggesting that the stock remains in a longer-term downtrend. However, it is trading about 4.3% below its 200-day moving average of $8.43, indicating that it is approaching a critical level of resistance.

The proximity to the 200-day moving average could serve as a pivotal point for traders, as a breakout above this level may signal a potential reversal in trend.

Image: Shutterstock