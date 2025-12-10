AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Shares Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon, climbing 3.6% immediately following the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Here’s what investors need to know.

AST SpaceMobile shares are climbing with conviction. Why is ASTS stock surging?

What To Know: The Fed’s move to lower the federal funds target range to 3.5%-3.75% has ignited a rally across high-beta sectors, including space technology. This monetary easing is particularly bullish for growth-focused companies like AST SpaceMobile.

Investors potentially view small-cap stocks as the biggest beneficiary of reduced borrowing costs, which eases the financial burden of funding complex, capital-intensive infrastructure projects. For a company building a space-based cellular broadband network, cheaper access to capital is a critical tailwind for future expansion.

Momentum is also building ahead of operational milestones. The company's BlueBird 6 satellite is currently sitting on the launch pad, scheduled for liftoff on Dec. 15. This next-generation satellite is key to unlocking true 5G broadband from space.

As the market looks toward AST SpaceMobile’s full commercial activation in 2026, the combination of easing monetary policy and successful technical execution is driving renewed investor confidence.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this bullish price action, Benzinga Edge rankings currently assign AST SpaceMobile a Momentum score of 96.68, indicating exceptionally strong market performance relative to its peers.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 9.25% at $79.58 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, AST SpaceMobile is trading approximately 12.4% above its 50-day moving average of $69.90, suggesting a bullish short-term trend. Additionally, the stock is trading approximately 74.3% above its 200-day moving average of $45.06, reinforcing the strength of its long-term upward trajectory.

This positioning relative to the moving averages indicates a robust market sentiment towards the company.

Image: Shutterstock