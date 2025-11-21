AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) disclosed that its U.S.-licensed BlueBird 6 satellite is set to launch on December 15 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in India.

The launch is a part of its space-based cellular broadband network for commercial and government use.

Details

BlueBird 6 is AST SpaceMobile’s first next-generation satellite, equipped with a nearly 2,400-square-foot phased array, which is the largest commercial array in low Earth orbit.

The design is 3.5x larger than the company’s earlier BlueBirds and delivers 10x more data capacity.

Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, added, “Our next-generation satellites will soon enable ubiquitous cellular broadband coverage direct to everyday smartphones from space.”

Growth Prospects

Notably, AST SpaceMobile is scaling fast, with hardware for 40 satellites set for completion by early 2026.

The company targets five launches by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and a launch cadence of every one to two months to deploy 45–60 satellites by year-end, enabling continuous service in the U.S. and select markets.

This growth is backed by nearly 500,000 square feet of global manufacturing and operations space, including ~400,000 square feet in the U.S., and a workforce of nearly 1,800, the majority U.S.-based.

Recent Earnings

This month, the space-based cellular broadband company announced a third-quarter net loss of 45 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate for a 23-cent loss.

Revenue for the quarter was $14.74 million, falling short of the $19.93 million analysts expected.

AST SpaceMobile reaffirmed its revenue guidance for the second half of 2025, expecting between $50.0 million and $75.0 million.

Price Action: ASTS shares were trading higher by 0.99% to $51.20 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock