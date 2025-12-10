Jumia Technologies Stock Rises On Strong Black Friday Performance

Jumia Technologies AG – ADR (NYSE:JMIA) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning after the pan-African e-commerce platform released strong preliminary KPIs for the first two months of the fourth quarter. Here’s what investors need to know.
What To Know: The stock moved upward as the company reported a 30% year-over-year increase in physical goods orders, totaling 5.1 million for the period ended Nov. 30, 2025.
The surge was driven by a successful Black Friday event (Oct. 31 to Nov. 30), which accounted for 3.2 million orders, 63% of the total volume for the period.
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for physical goods climbed 35% year-over-year, or 41% when excluding corporate sales. CEO Francis Dufay attributed the momentum to improved assortment, targeted marketing and logistics reliability.
Regionally, Nigeria remained a top performer, posting 28% growth in orders and a 45% increase in GMV. Ghana also delivered standout results, with GMV skyrocketing 132% year-over-year. The reported metrics exclude operations in South Africa and Tunisia, following Jumia's exit from those markets in late 2024.
This operational update follows Jumia's third-quarter financial report, where the company posted a 25% revenue increase to $45.6 million and narrowed its operating loss by 13%. The company reaffirmed its goal to reach pre-tax breakeven by the fourth quarter of 2026.
Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights the stock’s strong technical posture, featuring a Momentum score of 97.79 and positive price trends across short, medium, and long-term horizons.
JMIA Price Action: Jumia Technologies shares were up 2.54% at $12.51 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $13.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Currently, Jumia is trading approximately 10.7% above its 50-day moving average of $11.30, indicating a robust short-term trend. Additionally, the stock is trading an impressive 99.1% above its 200-day moving average of $6.28, suggesting a significant long-term recovery and investor confidence in the company’s growth prospects.
