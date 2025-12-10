Jumia Technologies Stock Rises On Strong Black Friday Performance

Jumia Technologies AG – ADR (NYSE:JMIA) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning after the pan-African e-commerce platform released strong preliminary KPIs for the first two months of the fourth quarter. Here’s what investors need to know.

Jumia Technologies stock is showing upward movement. Why is JMIA stock trading higher?

What To Know: The stock moved upward as the company reported a 30% year-over-year increase in physical goods orders, totaling 5.1 million for the period ended Nov. 30, 2025.

The surge was driven by a successful Black Friday event (Oct. 31 to Nov. 30), which accounted for 3.2 million orders, 63% of the total volume for the period.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for physical goods climbed 35% year-over-year, or 41% when excluding corporate sales. CEO Francis Dufay attributed the momentum to improved assortment, targeted marketing and logistics reliability.

Read Also: Jumia Stock Pops: Here’s Why One Hedge Fund Thinks The “Amazon Of Africa” Can Take On Temu And Shein

Regionally, Nigeria remained a top performer, posting 28% growth in orders and a 45% increase in GMV. Ghana also delivered standout results, with GMV skyrocketing 132% year-over-year. The reported metrics exclude operations in South Africa and Tunisia, following Jumia's exit from those markets in late 2024.

This operational update follows Jumia's third-quarter financial report, where the company posted a 25% revenue increase to $45.6 million and narrowed its operating loss by 13%. The company reaffirmed its goal to reach pre-tax breakeven by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights the stock’s strong technical posture, featuring a Momentum score of 97.79 and positive price trends across short, medium, and long-term horizons.

JMIA Price Action: Jumia Technologies shares were up 2.54% at $12.51 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $13.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, Jumia is trading approximately 10.7% above its 50-day moving average of $11.30, indicating a robust short-term trend. Additionally, the stock is trading an impressive 99.1% above its 200-day moving average of $6.28, suggesting a significant long-term recovery and investor confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

Read Also: The Year Silver Went Parabolic: 5 Metal Miners To Add To Your Portfolio

Image: Shutterstock