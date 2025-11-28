Jumia Stock Pops: Here's Why One Hedge Fund Thinks The "Amazon Of Africa" Can Take On Temu And Shein

Jumia Technologies AG – ADR (NYSE:JMIA) shares are trading higher Friday morning after a Hunterbrook Media report argued that the long-struggling "Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) of Africa" is mounting a turnaround. The outlet's affiliated investment fund disclosed a long position in the stock.

What To Know: The report recasts Jumia as a pan-African e-commerce and logistics platform. Jumia runs a marketplace, warehouses and 1,500 pickup stations that double as vendor drop-off points and allow cash or mobile-money payment on collection.

This online–offline model tackles weak last-mile infrastructure and low trust in online payments while sharply cutting delivery and marketing costs per order.

Hunterbrook says this local playbook helps Jumia compete with Chinese rivals Temu and Shein, which rely on cross-border shipping, upfront payment and cumbersome returns. Management now lives in Africa and prioritizes low-priced essentials over global brands, aiming to turn Jumia into a smaller African cousin of MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MCLO) with a path to profitability by 2027.

If that thesis plays out, Friday's gains signal investors betting that Jumia's physical footprint and "trust moat" can capture rising smartphone use, digital payments and urbanization. For Jumia, proving the model at scale could turn a once-written-off IPO story into a core layer of Africa's retail infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Jumia posted third-quarter revenue of $45.6 million, up 25% year over year, as GMV climbed 21% to $197.2 million. Operating loss narrowed to $17.4 million and adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $14.0 million, though cash declined to $82.5 million.

Management meanwhile guided for 2025 GMV growth of 15–17% and reiterated a goal of pre-tax breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge rankings show Jumia with standout momentum at 98.26, one of the strongest scores on the market, though its growth rating remains a modest 30.35.

JMIA Price Action: Jumia Technologies shares were up 7.25% at $12.79 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $13.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

