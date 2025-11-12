Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Stock Drops Despite 25% Revenue Surge, Improved Margins

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – ADR (NYSE:JMIA) are trading lower Wednesday morning, despite the company reporting third-quarter financial results that surpassed analyst revenue estimates.

What To Know: The pan-African e-commerce platform posted revenue of $45.6 million, a 25% increase from $36.4 million in the same period last year.

The company reported strong operational growth, with Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rising 21% year-over-year to $197.2 million. Physical goods orders grew 34%, while quarterly active customers increased by 23%, signaling improved consumer engagement.

Jumia also narrowed its losses, reporting an operating loss of $17.4 million, a 13% improvement compared to the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA loss decreased 17% to $14.0 million.

However, liquidity tightened, with the company’s cash position decreasing by $15.8 million during the quarter to settle at $82.5 million. Looking forward, Jumia refined its full-year 2025 guidance, forecasting GMV growth between 15% and 17%. CEO Francis Dufay reaffirmed the company's goal to reach breakeven on a pre-tax basis in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights a robust Momentum score of 97.25 for the stock, contrasting with a Growth score of 30.91.

JMIA Price Action: Jumia Technologies shares were down 3.88% at $10.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

