Why Is Aeva Technologies Stock Soaring Wednesday?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) has been picked as the exclusive lidar supplier for a top European passenger automaker’s global vehicle platform outside China, targeting Level 3 automated driving.

The multi-year production program is expected to run into the mid-2030s, with production targeted to start in 2028.

Aeva said the automaker plans to standardize its Level 3 system on Aeva’s sensing and perception technology across internal combustion, hybrid, and electric models on the platform.

The company stated that the OEM will transition from conventional 3D time-of-flight lidar to Aeva’s 4D lidar perception platform.

“After months of close collaboration, we’re honored to be selected by an industry-leading automaker with millions of vehicles in annual production worldwide, for a long-term agreement to directly supply LiDAR technology for its global series production vehicles,” said Soroush Salehian, co-founder and CEO.

“This OEM views LiDAR as essential to enabling safe Level 3 automation, and their decision marks a pivotal moment as the passenger vehicle industry accelerates toward bringing Level 3 capabilities to consumers worldwide. This vote of confidence underscores the breakthrough performance of our long-range, velocity-sensing technology platform and reinforces Aeva’s readiness to meet the rigorous quality, high-volume manufacturing, and performance requirements of leading global automakers,” Salehian added.

Aeva said it expects to share additional details about the automaker production program in early 2026. The company also cited its existing Tier-1 momentum, including a long-range lidar series-production program with Daimler Truck.

AEVA Price Action: Aeva Technologies shares were up 18.18% at $12.87 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

