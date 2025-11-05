Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stock gained on Wednesday after it reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 results. The company's quarterly revenue rose 3% year-over-year to $901.20 million.

The company beat the analyst consensus estimate of $870.33 million.

Revenue growth was 10% Y/Y on an organic basis in the quarter. Annualized recurring revenue was $2.31 billion, up 6% Y/Y on reported basis and 14% Y/Y on an organic basis.

The GPS navigation maker's adjusted EPS of 81 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 72 cents.

The adjusted gross margin expanded by 320 bps Y/Y to 68.9% in the quarter. Trimble held $232.7 million in cash and equivalents as of the quarter.

CEO Rob Painter said the company raised its full-year 2025 guidance. This reflects solid execution of its Connect & Scale strategy, which continues to drive growth and strengthen its competitive edge.

Outlook: Trimble expects revenue of $3.545 billion-$3.585 billion (up from prior forecast of $3.480 billion-$3.560 billion) versus $3.521 billion analyst estimate and adjusted EPS of $3.04-$3.12 (up from previous guidance of $2.90-$3.06) versus the $2.99 consensus estimate.

The company projects fourth-quarter revenue of $927.00 million-$967.00 million, versus $932.69 million analyst estimate and adjusted EPS of 91-99 cents, versus the 95-cent consensus estimate.

Price Action: Trimble shares are up 1% at $79.43 at last check Weon dnesday.

Image: Shutterstock