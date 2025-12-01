Lucid Group Stock Is Red Monday: What's Going On?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading lower Monday morning, slipping in sympathy with a broader market pullback. With no company-specific catalysts hitting the tape for the session, the EV maker appears caught in the downdraft of major indices, as the SPY declines 0.44% and the tech-heavy QQQ drops 0.59% in Monday morning trading.

What To Know: The weakness follows a highly volatile period for Lucid. Sentiment remains fragile following a disappointing third-quarter report where the company posted an adjusted loss of $2.65 per share, wider than the $2.27 consensus, and missed revenue forecasts.

Compounding investor caution is the recent departure of Senior VP of Product Eric Bach and fears of equity dilution stemming from a recently announced $875 million convertible senior note offering due 2031.

Despite a brief rebound last week driven by hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts, bearish conviction remains incredibly high. Recent data identifies Lucid as the third most-shorted stock on the market, with a staggering 48.99% short interest.

While this heavy short positioning can trigger volatility and squeezes on positive macro news, it currently acts as a heavy anchor during risk-off sessions. Without fresh positive drivers Monday, Lucid shares are retracing toward recent lows amidst the general market pullback.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores this technical weakness, assigning the stock a Momentum score of just 7.42 while indicating negative price trends across short, medium and long-term horizons.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were down 6.71% at $12.71 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

