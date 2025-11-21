GameStop (GME) Stock Is Trying To Bounce Off 52-Week Lows: What's Going On?

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) stock is trading marginally higher Friday morning, but the video game retailer's shares remain pinned near 52-week lows as the meme-fueled fireworks of October give way to a focus on fundamentals.

GME shares are advancing steadily. Get the complete picture here.

What To Know: Recent volatility was driven less by earnings and more by politics and pop culture. A viral White House social-media post resharing GameStop's "end of console wars" campaign, featuring President Donald Trump in a Halo-style suit and touting Halo on both Xbox and PlayStation, briefly sent the stock up as much as 7.5% before gains faded.

Attention also returned to GameStop in October after broader meme-stock moves and renewed interest in short-squeeze candidates.

Under the surface, headwinds remain. GameStop recently filed a prospectus for a potential share offering, stoking dilution fears, while hedge fund titan Steven Cohen's Point72 Asset Management sharply increased put positions, underscoring ongoing skepticism about the turnaround.

Short-interest screens still reference GameStop's explosive 2021 squeeze as a template for speculative rallies, even as other names now dominate the list of most-shorted large caps.

Investors are now looking ahead to GameStop's Dec. 9 earnings report. Analysts expect earnings per share of 18 cents and quarterly revenue of about $987 million, with annual sales running near $3.85 billion, numbers that could quickly change the narrative if GameStop delivers a positive surprise.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge ranks the stock with an exceptionally high Growth score of 99.31, signaling strong growth characteristics despite weak price momentum.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares were up 2.46% at $20.43 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $19.93, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: VIX Surges 50% In November: History Shows Patient Investor Win Big After Panic

How To Buy GME Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for GameStop – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of GameStop, which is trading at $20.43 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 4.9 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock