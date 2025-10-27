GameStop Stock Is Rising Monday: What's Going On?

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher on Monday. The stock appears to be getting a boost after the White House reshared a post from the video game retailer on X.

What To Know: GameStop on Saturday posted on X that the console wars were officially over after Microsoft announced plans to release the latest version of popular video game Halo on both Xbox and PlayStation.

“All claims to exclusivity are hereby dissolved. Console loyalists are instructed to cease hostilities, disband militias, and enjoy this new era of gaming,” GameStop said in the post.

The official X account for the White House reposted the GameStop announcement and shared an image of President Donald Trump in a Halo suit. “Power to the Players,” the post stated.

The social media engagement appears to have sparked some excitement in GameStop shares to start the week. The stock rose as much as 7.5% in early trading before paring some gains.

Microsoft is set to release “Halo: Combat Evolved” on PlayStation 5 in 2026 in what will be a dramatic shift for the competitive gaming environment. The game had previously been exclusive to Xbox since the early 2000s.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares were up 0.99% at $23.53 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

