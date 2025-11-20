IREN Stock Surges Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) are trading higher Thursday, capitalizing on a broader technology rally ignited by Nvidia's record-breaking third-quarter results. Nvidia’s reported $57 billion in revenue and bullish guidance have reinforced investor confidence in the AI ecosystem, directly benefiting infrastructure partners like IREN.

What To Know: IREN has positioned itself as a critical player in this supply chain. The company recently secured a massive $9.7 billion, five-year AI cloud services agreement with Microsoft, which involves deploying Nvidia's advanced GB300 GPUs across IREN's 750MW campus in Texas. To support this expansion, IREN also locked in a $5.8 billion hardware agreement with Dell Technologies.

The rally is further supported by IREN's strong fundamental performance. The company recently reported fiscal first-quarter earnings per share of $1.08, beating consensus estimates of 14 cents, alongside revenue of $240.29 million.

With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang declaring that “AI is going everywhere,” IREN's pivot to high-performance AI computing, paired with analyst price targets reaching as high as $136 suggest the company is well-positioned to ride the sector’s momentum.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this intense market interest, Benzinga Edge rankings currently assign the stock a near-perfect Momentum score of 99.24.

IREN Price Action: IREN shares were up 5.24% at $48.22 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

