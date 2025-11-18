IREN Stock Rebounds Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) shares are trading higher Tuesday afternoon, staging a recovery following a volatile week for the broader technology sector. The stock is rebounding from a recent five-day, 16% slump, supported by strong fundamental catalysts involving major AI infrastructure partnerships.

What To Know: The bullish sentiment is primarily anchored by IREN’s recent announcement of a massive $9.7 billion AI cloud services agreement with Microsoft. The five-year deal involves deploying Nvidia GB300 GPUs across IREN’s 750MW campus in Texas.

Additionally, the company has secured a hardware agreement with Dell Technologies valued at approximately $5.8 billion to support this infrastructure expansion.

Investors are also weighing a strong fiscal first-quarter performance reported earlier this month. IREN delivered earnings per share of $1.08, beating consensus estimates of 14 cents, alongside revenue of $240.29 million.

Optimism remains high as co-CEO Daniel Roberts recently teased further growth, citing “appetite from a number of parties” for capacity well beyond the current Microsoft agreement.

While the broader market faces headwinds from fading rate cut hopes, IREN's pivot to high-performance AI computing continues to attract significant investor interest, with analyst price targets reaching as high as $136.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Adding to the stock’s dynamic profile, Benzinga Edge rankings assign IREN a near-perfect Momentum score of 99.37, indicating intense buying velocity despite a “Short” term negative price trend.

IREN Price Action: IREN shares were up 4.58% at $49.58 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

