CrowdStrike Teams With F5 to Tackle Network-Level Cyber Threats

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have launched a new strategic alliance that embeds CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor and OverWatch Threat Hunting into F5’s BIG-IP platform.

The integration aims to deliver AI-driven security at the network perimeter, enhancing protection for critical enterprise applications and API traffic.

This collaboration lets F5 customers deploy CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor directly on BIG-IP systems and access the OverWatch managed threat-hunting service, advancing adaptive, real-time defense across enterprise networks.

Cybersecurity efforts have long focused on endpoints like laptops and mobile devices, but modern attackers increasingly exploit network-level vulnerabilities.

The F5–CrowdStrike integration extends visibility and protection across broader infrastructures, unifying detection and response under one framework.

“Today’s threat landscape demands taking the power of the Falcon platform beyond the endpoint,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike.

He emphasized that embedding Falcon and OverWatch into BIG-IP marks a key step in securing all attack surfaces for enterprises.

François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO of F5, said that network devices often lack the same level of defense as other endpoints, despite being situated in front of vital applications.

With over 200 organizations already using Falcon for BIG-IP, he said the partnership helps reduce blind spots and improve response times across environments.

Price Action: FFIV shares were trading higher by 1.31% to $241.64 at last check Wednesday. CRWD was down 0.12%.

