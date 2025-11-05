CrowdStrike Unveils Advanced Falcon Features & More

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) on Wednesday disclosed several new updates and additions to the portfolio.

Charlotte Agentic SOAR

The company introduced Charlotte Agentic SOAR, the orchestration layer of its Falcon Agentic Security Platform.

The system synchronizes AI-driven agents across the security lifecycle, enabling real-time, context-aware collaboration under analyst supervision.

By integrating native, custom, and third-party agents, Charlotte Agentic SOAR turns automation into coordinated intelligence to prevent breaches at machine speed.

“Charlotte Agentic SOAR brings reasoning and coordination to the agentic SOC, where analysts orchestrate AI-powered agents in real time to stop breaches with speed, precision, and control,” said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike.

Expansion Of Agentic Security Workforce

In a separate release, the company disclosed the expansion of its Agentic Security Workforce with new mission-ready agents that enhance the Falcon platform and advance the agentic SOC.

Following the initial launch at Fal.In 2025, these agents introduce automation for key Falcon tasks, such as app creation and data onboarding, boosting efficiency and allowing analysts to focus on higher-level security decisions.

“That’s the difference between static automation and true intelligence – playbooks train automation, people train intelligence,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike CEO and founder. “CrowdStrike’s agents learn from the world’s best SOC operators, giving them the judgment to act autonomously and the discipline to stay under defender command.”

New Falcon For XIoT

Moreover, CrowdStrike unveiled new Falcon for XIoT capabilities, featuring zero-touch asset discovery, real-time segmentation visibility, and unified insights across OT and XIoT systems.

These enhancements expand the Falcon platform's protection, removing blind spots and reducing complexity by integrating security across IT, cloud, and OT/XIoT environments.

Price Action: CRWD shares are down 0.28% at $532.40 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

