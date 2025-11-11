Chipotle (CMG) Stock Plummets To New 52-Week Low

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday, extending a marked slide as the fast-casual chain grapples with a traffic problem and persistent inflation. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The sell-off accelerated after its third-quarter report in late October, which missed revenue estimates. Chipotle posted $3 billion in revenue, falling short of the $3.02 billion analyst consensus.

While adjusted EPS of 29 cents was in line, investors focused on a bleak 0.3% growth in comparable sales and, more critically, a 0.8% decline in traffic. Restaurant-level margins also compressed to 24.5% from 25.5% a year prior.

CEO Scott Boatwright attributed the pullback to “young and lower-income consumers” feeling the squeeze. This weakness is part of a broader sector slowdown affecting CAVA and Sweetgreen.

Analysts have grown bearish, cutting price targets. KeyBanc highlighted the “sharp reversal in traffic,” while TD Cowen noted “weaker-than-expected” sales. The stock, now down 49% year-to-date, faces a penalty box status as investors question its ability to maintain growth when its core demographic cuts back.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s collapse, Benzinga Edge rankings show Chipotle has a dismal Momentum score of 6.99 and a negative price trend for the short, medium and long term.

CMG Price Action: Chipotle Mexican Grill shares were down 2.07% at $29.86 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $29.76, according to Benzinga Pro data.

