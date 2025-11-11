New York Stock Exchange building with American flags off Wall Street
November 11, 2025 12:41 PM 2 min read

Wall Street Pauses, Silver Reclaims $50 With Shutdown End In Sight: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. equities took a breather on Tuesday, stabilizing after Monday's sharp rally as investors awaited a House vote on the temporary spending bill expected to end the record-long government shutdown later this week.

Trading was more subdued across major indexes, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperforming thanks to strength in healthcare, consumer staples, and energy shares, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped modestly as tech stocks eased.

Fresh labor data from ADP showed an average of 11,250 job losses per week in October, echoing recent private reports pointing to a cooling employment landscape.

Tech sentiment remained fragile amid renewed doubts over lofty AI valuations. Investors grew cautious after SoftBank disclosed it had sold its entire $5.8 billion stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to redeploy funds into OpenAI. Nvidia shares dropped 3.2%, while Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Arm Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:ARM) and Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) each lost about 3.5%.

In commodities, oil and silver led gains. Crude advanced 1.6% on optimism that energy demand could rebound once government operations resume, while silver climbed 0.8%, reclaiming the $50-per-ounce threshold.

On the corporate front, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) rose 2.5% after beating third-quarter earnings expectations, giving a boost to energy stocks. Meanwhile, CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) tumbled 13% after trimming its full-year revenue outlook.

In fixed income, Treasury yields moved higher, with the 30-year yield touching 4.70%, while the U.S. dollar index edged lower. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 2.3% to $103,500, extending its recent pullback.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice%Chg
Dow Jones47,760.53+0.8%
S&P 5006,835.54+0.0%
Russell 20002,453.68-0.1%
Nasdaq 10025,509.11-0.4%
Updated by 12:25 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $626.20.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.8% to $477.46.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) eased 0.6% to $619.43.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) edged 0.1% lower to $243.72.
  • The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) outperformed, up 1.9%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) lagged, down 1.1%.

Tuesday’s Top Gainers Among S&P 500 Stocks

Stock Name % Change
Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PARA)+10.4%
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)+6.7%
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)+6.0%
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)+4.1%
Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)+4.0%

Tuesday’s Top Laggards Among S&P 500 Stocks

Stock Name % Change
AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)-10.4%
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)-3.9%
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)-3.8%
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)-3.8%
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)-3.7%
