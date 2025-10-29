Chipotle Stock Slides After Q3 Revenues Miss Estimates: Details

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) stock slid after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, missing revenue estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Chipotle Mexican Grill reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.02 billion.

Chipotle reported the following third-quarter highlights (year-over-year):

Total revenue increased 7.5% to $3 billion

Comparable restaurant sales increased 0.3%

Operating margin was 15.9%, a decrease from 16.9%

Restaurant level operating margin1 was 24.5%, a decrease from 25.5%

Diluted earnings per share was $0.29, a 3.6% increase from $0.28

Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.29, a 7.4% increase from $0.27

Opened 84 company-owned restaurants, with 64 locations, including a Chipotlane, and two international partner-operated restaurants

“While we continue to see persistent macroeconomic pressures, our extraordinary value proposition and brand strength remain strong,” said Scott Boatwright, CEO of Chipotle.

CMG Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Chipotle stock was down 5.06% at $37.77 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock