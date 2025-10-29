Chipotle Stock Slides After Q3 Revenues Miss Estimates: Details

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) stock slid after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, missing revenue estimates.
Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Chipotle Mexican Grill reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.
Quarterly revenue came in at $3 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.02 billion.
Chipotle reported the following third-quarter highlights (year-over-year):
- Total revenue increased 7.5% to $3 billion
- Comparable restaurant sales increased 0.3%
- Operating margin was 15.9%, a decrease from 16.9%
- Restaurant level operating margin1 was 24.5%, a decrease from 25.5%
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.29, a 3.6% increase from $0.28
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.29, a 7.4% increase from $0.27
- Opened 84 company-owned restaurants, with 64 locations, including a Chipotlane, and two international partner-operated restaurants
“While we continue to see persistent macroeconomic pressures, our extraordinary value proposition and brand strength remain strong,” said Scott Boatwright, CEO of Chipotle.
CMG Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Chipotle stock was down 5.06% at $37.77 in Wednesday's extended trading.
