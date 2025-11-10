AMD Stock Surges, Fueled By Taiwan Semi Growth, Shutdown Deal

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are rising Monday following strong revenue results from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM) and developments to end of the U.S. government shutdown.

What Happened: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing announced October 2025 revenue of approximately 367.47 billion New Taiwan dollars, up 16.9% year over year and 11.0% from the prior quarter.

The strong performance from the world’s largest contract chipmaker is supporting the semiconductor sector, as Taiwan Semiconductor’s results can act as an indicator of industry demand trends.

Additionally, China announced Sunday it has suspended its almost year-long prohibition on exports of gallium, germanium and antimony to the United States. The Commerce Ministry’s announcement comes along recent discussions between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Gallium, germanium and antimony are important for high-tech and defense uses. Gallium and germanium are used in semiconductors, radar and fiber optics, while antimony goes into flame retardants and ammo primers. Lifting export restrictions suggests easing tensions that had raised supply chain worries for U.S. chipmakers.

On top of that, market sentiment is getting a boost after Senate leaders approved a deal to end the U.S. government shutdown. The agreement eases uncertainty that has possibly been putting pressure on investor confidence, and stocks across several sectors are moving higher on the news.

AMD is set to host its Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su and members of the AMD leadership team will present the company’s strategy and growth opportunities, innovative product and technology roadmaps, and long-term financial plan.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 5.22% at $245.74 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

