Aggressive Stock Buying on Government-Opening Optimism, Despite Slowing TSM Sales; Gold Surges

Aggressive Stock Buying

Please click here for an enlarged chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) which represents the benchmark stock market index S&P 500 (SPX).

Note the following:

The chart shows the stock market was falling rapidly when we wrote the FAA was cutting flights and this would put pressure on both sides to reach an agreement and reopen the government.

The chart shows our call that stocks can rip higher on the prospect of the government reopening. This call was made when stocks were being aggressively sold, as shown on the chart.

Only a few hours later, the chart shows the stock market turned on rumors that the government would reopen.

The chart shows the stock market took another leg up on a media report that the government would reopen.

The chart shows aggressive buying in the stock market in the early trade today on optimism that the government will reopen soon.

The VUD indicator is the most sensitive measure of net supply and demand in real-time. The orange represents net supply and the green represents net demand. The VUD indicator has turned orange, indicating net supply of stocks. This shows that underneath the euphoric buying there is a net supply of stocks.

Here is a noteworthy market behavior that is typical of bull markets. The stock market did not see selling when the government was initially shut down. The stock market is seeing aggressive buying on the prospect of the government opening. In a bull market, it is typical for negative news to be ignored and positive news to be bought.

Sales data from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) is important. TSM manufactures NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) chips. The momentum of revenue increases is slowing at TSM. This should concern prudent investors about the AI trade. However, in the euphoria of the government potentially reopening, no one is paying attention this morning. Here are the details: October revenue increased 11% month-over-month and 16.9% year-over-year to roughly $11.9B. This is the slowest increase since early 2024. TSM raised its revenue growth forecast. TSM is maintaining its forecast for capital spending along with expectations of continued robust AI demand.

(NYSE:TSM) is important. TSM manufactures (NASDAQ:NVDA) and (NASDAQ:AMD) chips. The momentum of revenue increases is slowing at TSM. This should concern prudent investors about the AI trade. However, in the euphoria of the government potentially reopening, no one is paying attention this morning. Here are the details: There is a contrasting behavior between the stock market and gold this morning. Expectations in the market were that gold would fall when the government reopened. These expectations made sense because gold is bought when uncertainty rises, and the government reopening reduces uncertainty. However, gold is surging. The reason is the government opening means the government will be spending recklessly, adding to the national debt.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA).

In the early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing buying.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

