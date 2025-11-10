What's Going On With SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Monday?

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) are trading flat Monday morning following a volatile post-earnings session late last week as investors digest a strong third-quarter report. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Last week, the conversational AI company announced record third-quarter revenue of $42.05 million, marking a 68% year-over-year increase and beating the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 3 cents per share, which was in line with analyst expectations.

Citing “booming” enterprise AI adoption and new deals, including an “eight-figure” robotics contract in China, SoundHound raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a new range of $165 million to $180 million. CEO Keyvan Mohajer stated the company’s technology “beat the big tech … by as much as 35%–40%” in accuracy and latency. SoundHound ended the quarter with $269 million in cash.

Following the report, analyst firm Piper Sandler maintained its Neutral rating on the stock, but raised its price target from $12 to $15.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the stock’s recent performance, Benzinga Edge Rankings show SoundHound has a strong Momentum score of 92.33.

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were up 0.35% at $14.19 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

